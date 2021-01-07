e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Burger King revamps brand for first time in over 20 years

Burger King revamps brand for first time in over 20 years

Bold colors in shades of brown, red and green are a nod to Burger King’s flame grilling process and its use of fresh ingredients, the company said.

business Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 19:32 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Florida
The rebranding includes a new logo with a rounded font that mirrors the shape of its burgers and other menu items.
The rebranding includes a new logo with a rounded font that mirrors the shape of its burgers and other menu items.(Image via Twitter)
         

Burger King has redesigned its brand including its logo, food packaging and restaurants in order to reflect improvements such as eliminating preservatives, the fast food chain announced on Thursday.

“We’ve been doing a lot in terms of food quality and experience,” said Fernando Machado, global chief marketing officer of Restaurant Brands International, which owns Burger King. “We felt that putting a wrap around all that with an upgrade of our visual identity would help signal to our consumers that this is a brand that’s evolving.”

The rebranding, Burger King’s first in over 20 years, includes a new logo with a rounded font that mirrors the shape of its burgers and other menu items.

Bold colors in shades of brown, red and green are a nod to Burger King’s flame grilling process and its use of fresh ingredients, the company said.

Burger King earlier this year announced it would remove all artificial colors and preservatives from its signature Whopper burgers as fast food chains are increasingly introducing healthier options to follow consumer tastes.

The company’s famously quirky plastic-faced mascot - The King - won’t be going anywhere despite the rebranding.

“We love him the way he is, and he will continue to be weird,” Machado said.

tags
top news
Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
‘Are farmers protected against Covid?’: SC asks Centre, cites Tablighi event
‘Are farmers protected against Covid?’: SC asks Centre, cites Tablighi event
Covid-19 Why Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh are cause for concerns
Covid-19 Why Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh are cause for concerns
Arrested ex-Andhra minister prime accused in kidnapping case, say police
Arrested ex-Andhra minister prime accused in kidnapping case, say police
India asks UK to arrest Jaysukh Ranpariya wanted for lawyer Kirit Joshi murder
India asks UK to arrest Jaysukh Ranpariya wanted for lawyer Kirit Joshi murder
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was sober, innocent,’ observes Bombay high court
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was sober, innocent,’ observes Bombay high court
Oaktree provides unconditional, implementable plan for DHFL resolution
Oaktree provides unconditional, implementable plan for DHFL resolution
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In