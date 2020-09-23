e-paper
CAMS Rs 2,240-cr IPO closes today

The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 1,229-1,230.

business Updated: Sep 23, 2020 11:47 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Computer Age Management Services initial public offering (IPO) will close on September 23. The IPO was fully subscribed nearly two times at the end of Tuesday. The bidding for the Rs 2,240-crore IPO opened on Monday. CAMS is a mutual fund trabsfer agency to the Indian Asset Management Companies. It is targeting to raise Rs 2,240 crore from investors.

The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 1,229-1,230. Prospective retail investors need to bid for a minimum of one lot of 12 shares or in multiples.

