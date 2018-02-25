CBDT asks officers to step up tax collections to meet Rs 10.05 lakh crore target

Faced with a daunting target of Rs 10.05 lakh crore, the apex decision making body for direct taxes CBDT has asked its field officers to step up efforts and put more focus on better performing zones.

In the 2018-19 Budget, the government has hiked the direct tax, which includes personal income tax and corporate tax, collection target to Rs 10.05 lakh crore, from Rs 9.80 lakh crore budgeted initially.

In a review meeting earlier this month, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has set higher target for zones which are performing well.

“We are looking at better advance tax collection for January-March quarter. If the trend of October-December quarter continues, we will be able to achieve the landmark Rs 10 lakh crore target,” an official said.

The focus areas of the department for stepping up tax collection will be to follow up with entities which are currently giving taxes on the basis of self-assessment.

“We will check if the tax assessment matches the income profile,” he said, adding that refunds will also be closely monitored.

Also taxmen have been advised to ensure Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) are duly deposited to the central exchequer and follow up on arrears.

“Higher targets have been set for zones which are on track to achieve their initial target,” he said.

The official further said demonetisation data is being scrutinised to check if based on the tax returns filed, some taxes could be recovered in current fiscal itself.

In the April-January period, the government has collected Rs 6.95 lakh crore from direct taxes, which was 69.2% of the revised estimate of Rs 10.05 lakh crore for full 2017-18 fiscal.

In the last fiscal (2016-17), the government had collected Rs 8.49 lakh crore as direct taxes.

Deloitte India Senior Director Sanjay Kumar said usually 25% collections for the fiscal come in the March quarter.

“It is quite regular that in the last quarter, refunds are issued quite sluggishly. All these would contribute to augmenting the tax collections and so, there is a good chance that even higher revenue target would be achieved,” Kumar added.