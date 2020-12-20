e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / China could restrict bank tie-ups with fintech platforms, official suggests

China could restrict bank tie-ups with fintech platforms, official suggests

China has vowed to strengthen oversight of its big tech firms, which include the likes of Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings. Speaking at a wealth management forum, China’s former finance minister Lou Jiwei, warned that fintech platforms with oversized market shares can lead to bad debts.

business Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 14:50 IST
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Beijing
China’s former finance minister Lou Jiwei suggested that China could restrict the number of banks a single fintech platform can partner with
China’s former finance minister Lou Jiwei suggested that China could restrict the number of banks a single fintech platform can partner with(REUTERS)
         

China’s former finance minister Lou Jiwei suggested that China could restrict the number of banks a single fintech platform can partner with, to prevent any platform from gaining too much market share, state media reported on Sunday.

China’s regulators last month warned the country’s tech giants that they face closer scrutiny. A planned $37 billion stock listing of Alibaba’s Ant Group, scheduled to be the world’s largest, was then abruptly suspended.

Speaking at a wealth management forum on Saturday, Lou, who remains influential as the external affairs director at a top advisory body to the Chinese government, warned that a fintech platform with an oversized market share can lead to bad debts, the Securities Times said.

“We can limit the number of banks that any single platform can work with, so as to let more platforms do similar businesses under the same conditions,” he said, adding that fintech platforms should not be allowed to grow to the point of “winner takes all” and “too big to fail”.

China has vowed to strengthen oversight of its big tech firms, which include the likes of Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings that rank among the world’s largest and most valuable. Many of these companies have gathered large amounts of user data in the course of providing their services.

A securities watchdog official said Beijing should consider imposing a digital tax on technology companies that hold copious amounts of user data, state media said last week.

Regulators last week fined tech firms such as Alibaba for not reporting past deals properly for antitrust reviews. This is the first time any internet company has been fined for violating a 2008 antimonopoly law.

tags
top news
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
Masks mandatory for next 6 months in Maharashtra: Thackeray
Masks mandatory for next 6 months in Maharashtra: Thackeray
Amit Shah pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on visit to Santiniketan
Amit Shah pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on visit to Santiniketan
5-acre land, zero-energy structure: Mosque in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village
5-acre land, zero-energy structure: Mosque in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village
Asymptomatic Covid-19 infected crew to undergo 10-day home isolation, says DGCA
Asymptomatic Covid-19 infected crew to undergo 10-day home isolation, says DGCA
Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York
Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York
Allahabad HC seeks Covid-19 proof plan to secure Prayagraj during Magh Mela
Allahabad HC seeks Covid-19 proof plan to secure Prayagraj during Magh Mela
PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur
PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In