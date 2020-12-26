e-paper
China increases imprisonment terms for securities, futures market crimes

According to an online posting by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Saturday night, the imprisonment for fraudulent securities issuances was raised from five to 15 years, while the maximum sentencing for fraudulent disclosures was raised to 10 years from three.

business Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 21:10 IST
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Beijing
The amendments also strengthen penalties against controlling shareholders and intermediaries such as sponsors who act as “gatekeeers” in securities issuances
China on Saturday amended a criminal law to increase imprisonment terms for securities and futures market crimes, including fraudulent securities issuances and information disclosure fraud, according to a regulatory statement.

The amendment was passed by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee on Saturday, and will come into effect from March 1.

The amendments also strengthen penalties against controlling shareholders and intermediaries such as sponsors who act as “gatekeeers” in securities issuances. Behaviours such as instigating fraudulent issuances and concealment of relevant matters will be within the scope of criminal activity, added the CSRC statement.

