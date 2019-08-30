e-paper
Friday, Aug 30, 2019

China, US trade negotiating teams maintaining ‘effective communication’: Official

China and the United States are engaged in a tit-for-tat tarrif war involving hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of each other’s goods.

Reuters
Beijing
US - China trade war threatens to engulf all trade between the countries, putting global growth at risk.(Reuters Photo )
         

Chinese and US trade negotiating teams are maintaining effective communication, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

China and the United States are engaged in a tit-for-tat tarrif war involving hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of each other’s goods and which threatens to engulf all trade between the countries, putting global growth at risk.

