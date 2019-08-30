China, US trade negotiating teams maintaining ‘effective communication’: Official

business

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 13:45 IST

Chinese and US trade negotiating teams are maintaining effective communication, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

China and the United States are engaged in a tit-for-tat tarrif war involving hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of each other’s goods and which threatens to engulf all trade between the countries, putting global growth at risk.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 13:43 IST