Covid-19 lockdown: Aviation stocks rally as domestic passenger flights to resume from May 25

business

Updated: May 21, 2020 11:41 IST

Aviation stocks on Thursday rallied up to 10 per cent in opening trade after the government announced that domestic passenger flight services will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner.

InterGlobe Aviation shares zoomed 9.88 per cent to Rs 1,002 on the BSE.

SpiceJet also jumped 4.88 per cent to Rs 42.95 -- its upper circuit limit.

Domestic passenger flight services will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25, when the government imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday, May 25, 2020. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May,” Puri said on Twitter.