Covid-19 lockdown: Aviation stocks rally as domestic passenger flights to resume from May 25

Covid-19 lockdown: Aviation stocks rally as domestic passenger flights to resume from May 25

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25, when the government imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

business Updated: May 21, 2020 11:41 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India
Aviation stocks on Thursday rallied up to 10 per cent in opening trade after the government announced that domestic passenger flight services will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner.

InterGlobe Aviation shares zoomed 9.88 per cent to Rs 1,002 on the BSE.

SpiceJet also jumped 4.88 per cent to Rs 42.95 -- its upper circuit limit.

Domestic passenger flight services will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25, when the government imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday, May 25, 2020. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May,” Puri said on Twitter.

