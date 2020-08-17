e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Cybersecurity firms get a boost due to Covid-19 fears

Cybersecurity firms get a boost due to Covid-19 fears

The Indian cybersecurity services industry is expected to grow to $7.6 billion in 2022 and register an average annual growth rate of 21% by 2025 to reach $13.6 billion, according to a recent Nasscom-Data Security Council of India report.

business Updated: Aug 17, 2020 05:18 IST
Nandita Mathur
Nandita Mathur
Mint, New Delhi
The cybersecurity sector in India has also attracted investors as global spending on security is expected to accelerate after the pandemic.
The cybersecurity sector in India has also attracted investors as global spending on security is expected to accelerate after the pandemic.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Covid-19 pandemic has given a shot in the arm to startups offering cybersecurity products as businesses seek to thwart remote work threats, particularly with companies allowing their employees to work from home.

Startups Lucideus, WiJungle, Uniken, Kratikal and others are creating products for businesses and governments both in India and globally in a boost to the industry.

Palo Alto-based Lucideus, incubated at IIT Bombay in 2012, enables enterprises to measure and mitigate their cyber risks in real-time. “The June quarter has been one of the best quarters for our company. We have won multiple Fortune 50 logos, which are now using our platform. However, while order and revenue bookings are at an all-time high, cash collection has been a challenge,” said Saket Modi, co-founder and CEO, Lucideus.

Lucideus’s top clients include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Sky, Pizza Hut and WhatsApp.

The Indian cybersecurity services industry is expected to grow to $7.6 billion in 2022 and register an average annual growth rate of 21% by 2025 to reach $13.6 billion, according to a recent Nasscom-Data Security Council of India report. The sector has also attracted investors as global spending on security is expected to accelerate after the pandemic.

For WiJungle, whose clients include both the government and private companies across hospitality, healthcare, education, financial services, retail, defence and transportation, Covid has been a mixed bag. “Post-covid, the contribution of the private sector in topline has significantly gone down, while government business is consistent…there are verticals which have become almost dormant, like hospitality etc.,” said Karmesh Gupta, CEO and co-founder of WiJungle.

However, cybersecurity startups are also dealing with many challenges. “The biggest challenge has been quantifying risk. No organisation can confidently predict the risk posture of the organisation and hence budget planning/risk analysis is flawed,” said Modi.

tags
top news
868 people killed in floods in 11 states: Govt
868 people killed in floods in 11 states: Govt
India eyes global front runners in Covid-19 vaccine plan
India eyes global front runners in Covid-19 vaccine plan
People recovered from Covid-19 protected from virus, finds study
People recovered from Covid-19 protected from virus, finds study
Covid-19:What you need to know today
Covid-19:What you need to know today
RIL, Amazon set to clash on e-pharma
RIL, Amazon set to clash on e-pharma
How will Joe Biden’s plan on climate crisis impact India?
How will Joe Biden’s plan on climate crisis impact India?
10 booked for sexual assault of 17-year-old British national in Gurugram
10 booked for sexual assault of 17-year-old British national in Gurugram
Covid update: Antivirus ACs in Parliament; USA clears new test; jail hotspot
Covid update: Antivirus ACs in Parliament; USA clears new test; jail hotspot
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In