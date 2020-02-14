e-paper
DoT withdraws order that asked for no coercive action against defaulting telcos: Report

The department’s move came after the SC directed the managing directors and directors of telcos and other firms to explain why contempt action be not taken against them for non-compliance of its order.

DoT, earlier today, withdrew its order that asked for no coercive action against defaulting telcos.
DoT, earlier today, withdrew its order that asked for no coercive action against defaulting telcos.
         

The telecom department has withdrawn its order that asked for no coercive action against telecom companies defaulting on statutory dues payment after the Supreme Court on Friday took a strong view of non-compliance with its order.

Sources said that the DoT withdrew its order earlier today.

The department’s move came after the Supreme Court directed the managing directors and directors of telcos and other firms to explain why contempt action be not taken against them for non-compliance of its order to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the Department of Telecommunications.

Taking strong note of the non-compliance of its order, a bench of Justice Arun Mishra, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice M R Shah expressed anguish over the order passed by DoT’s desk officer, staying the effect of its verdict in AGR matter.

