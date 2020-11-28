EPFO extends time limit for submission of life certificate to Feb 2021

business

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 17:50 IST

The Union ministry of labour and employment said on Saturday the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the time limit for pensioners to submit their life certificate to February 28, 2021, keeping the coronavirus pandemic in view.

“In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of elderly population to the virus, EPFO has extended the time limit up to 28th February 2021 for submission of Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra-JPP) in respect of the Pensioners drawing pension under EPS 1995 and whose Life certificate is due in any month till February 28, 2021,” the ministry said in a press release.

A pensioner can submit the life certificates anytime during the year up to November 30, which is valid for a period of one year from the date of issue, the release mentioned adding that all such pensioners can submit the certificate till February 28 next year. The ministry also said during the extended period, pension will not be stopped in respect of the 3.5 million pensioners who could not submit the life certificate during November.

Pensioners can use the following link to locate the nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs) - (https://locator.csccloud.in/) . They are also allowed to place an online request to post offices for the submission of the life certificates by clicking on (http://ccc.cept.gov.in/covid/request.aspx).