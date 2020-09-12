e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / EPFO to credit interest soon. Know how to check your passbook balance

EPFO to credit interest soon. Know how to check your passbook balance

EPFO will 8.15% interest will be credited to the subscribers first and the rest 0.15% will be credited to the subscriber by December.

business Updated: Sep 12, 2020 14:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
EPFO beneficiaries will be able to keep a tab when the interest gets credited to their account.
EPFO beneficiaries will be able to keep a tab when the interest gets credited to their account.(HT Archive)
         

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) central board on Wednesday said that it will pay 8.5% interest to its subscribers for the financial year 2019-20 in two installments.

EPFO will 8.15% interest will be credited to the subscribers first and the rest 0.15% will be credited to the subscriber by December.

The EPFO beneficiaries will be able to keep a tab when the interest gets credited to their account. Beneficiaries can either go to EPFO website or download the UMANG app from the Google Play Store or iOS store to check their passbook.

Here are the steps to check your EPFO balance:

• Log on to the EPFO website and click on the E-passbook option at epfindia.gov.in

• Fill your username, password and the captcha code in the respective fields

• Select the member ID for which you want to see the balance

• The EPF passbook will then reflect the balance and you can also download the passbook for future reference.

The other option is to download the UMANG app.

• Download the app from respective app store.

• Click on EPFO services

• Click on employee-centric services

• It will redirect you to a new page where you will click on View Passbook option

• Fill your username, password and the captcha code in the respective fields

• You shall receive an OTP on your registered cellphone number upon filling these fields.

• After filling in the OTP, you can view your passbook balance.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate up at 77.7%; 5 states lead the list
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate up at 77.7%; 5 states lead the list
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over Covid-19 management, GDP decline, job losses
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over Covid-19 management, GDP decline, job losses
What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics
What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics
Delhi’s IGI airport starts Covid testing facility for passengers arriving at international terminal
Delhi’s IGI airport starts Covid testing facility for passengers arriving at international terminal
Violations of in-flight norms will invite suspension of scheduled route for 2 weeks: DGCA
Violations of in-flight norms will invite suspension of scheduled route for 2 weeks: DGCA
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In