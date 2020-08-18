e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Extra fee to be levied only for shared spectrum: Trai

Extra fee to be levied only for shared spectrum: Trai

Trai also suggested that two telecom operators in a spectrum-sharing agreement should have the flexibility to exit the clause, which should be mentioned in spectrum sharing guidelines.

business Updated: Aug 18, 2020 07:10 IST
Ishita Guha
Ishita Guha
Mint, New Delhi
Customers buying Reliance Jio sims at a Reliance Digital centre in Mumbai.
Customers buying Reliance Jio sims at a Reliance Digital centre in Mumbai. (Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint File Photo )
         

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Monday clarified that the additional spectrum usage charge (SUC) of 0.5% of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) will be applicable to airwaves that have been shared by two telecom operators and not to the entire spectrum of a licencee.

For instance, in the case of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, which has been using Reliance Communications Ltd’s spectrum in the 800 megahertz band under a sharing agreement since 2016, both Reliance Jio and RCom will have to pay an additional 0.5% SUC on the airwaves shared and not on the other bands they hold.

“It is clarified that as per the existing spectrum-sharing guidelines, an increment of 0.5% on spectrum usage charge rate should apply on the spectrum holding in a specific band in which sharing is taking place, and not on the entire spectrum holding (all bands) of the licencee,” Trai said.

Trai also suggested that two telecom operators in a spectrum-sharing agreement should have the flexibility to exit the clause, which should be mentioned in spectrum sharing guidelines.

“To provide flexibility to the TSPs (telecom service providers) to manage their spectrum on need and commercial basis, suitable exit clause for intimation of termination of an existing spectrum-sharing arrangement by the involved TSPs should be included in the spectrum sharing guidelines,” it said.

tags
top news
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
Govt kick-starts talks to explore Covid-19 vaccine deal
Govt kick-starts talks to explore Covid-19 vaccine deal
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Ready to fight with indigenous arms: Army vice chief
Ready to fight with indigenous arms: Army vice chief
Chinese mystery man under I-T, ED scanner 
Chinese mystery man under I-T, ED scanner 
Biden will tell truth, trust science: Michelle Obama at Democratic convention
Biden will tell truth, trust science: Michelle Obama at Democratic convention
Plan for Covid-19 test at airport for international flyers
Plan for Covid-19 test at airport for international flyers
Covid update: China’s 1st vaccine patent; New Zealand relapse; UP Assembly scare
Covid update: China’s 1st vaccine patent; New Zealand relapse; UP Assembly scare
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In