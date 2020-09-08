e-paper
Home / Business News / Fitch projects Indian economy to contract 10.5% this fiscal

Fitch projects Indian economy to contract 10.5% this fiscal

This comes on the back of India recording one of the sharpest GDP contractions (-23.9%) in the world in April-June.

business Updated: Sep 08, 2020 11:28 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
New Delhi
FILE PHOTO: The offices of Fitch Ratings building appears empty in Canary Wharf, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File photo
Fitch Ratings on Tuesday projected a massive 10.5% contraction of India’s economy in the current financial year.

India recorded one of the sharpest gross domestic product (GDP) contractions in the world in April-June. India’s GDP shrank by a staggering 24% year-on-year amid the imposition of one of the most stringent global nationwide lockdown.

“GDP should rebound strongly in 3Q20 (October-December) amid a re-opening of the economy, but there are signs that the recovery has been sluggish and uneven,” Fitch said.

“We have slashed our GDP forecast for this fiscal year to (-) 10.5%, a huge revision of (-) 5pp compared to the June Global Economic Outlook (GEO),” it said.

Fitch had earlier projected India’s GDP to contract 5% this fiscal.

PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
'PLA tried to close in, fired shots in air': India rebuts China's midnight statement
Congress to give final shape to its Parliament strategy today
How Delhi Police convinced Manmohan Singh Batla House encounter was genuine
Rhea complains against Sushant's sisters, Dr Tarun Kumar; case goes to CBI
Bengaluru drug probe: Raid underway at Kannada actor Sanjana Galrani's home
'China acted openly and transparently on Covid-19,' says Xi Jinping
