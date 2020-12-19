e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes postponed until July due to Covid-19

Fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes postponed until July due to Covid-19

Friday’s order by US District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, marks the third time Holmes’s trial has been delayed due to the virus. It was initially scheduled to start in July 2020 and was then moved to October before it was again reset for March.

business Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 11:21 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhhaduri
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhhaduri
San Jose
The judge presiding over the criminal fraud case against Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes said he has reluctantly decided to postpone a jury trial from March to July
The judge presiding over the criminal fraud case against Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes said he has reluctantly decided to postpone a jury trial from March to July (Twitter )
         

The judge presiding over the criminal fraud case against Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes said he has reluctantly decided to postpone a jury trial from March to July to allow more time for recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday’s order by US District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, marks the third time Holmes’s trial has been delayed due to the virus. It was initially scheduled to start in July 2020 and was then moved to October before it was again reset for March. Davila said he’s hopeful conditions will improve in the near future once more of the population is vaccinated.

“The court recognizes that a continuance of the trial will cause great inconvenience to victims who would like their day in court, as well as defendant, who wishes a speedy opportunity to defend against the charges,” the judge wrote. “All of these rights are important, but paramount to the court is the safety and health of the community.”

tags
top news
We moved from ‘Why India?’ to ‘Why not India?’: PM Modi says at Assocham
We moved from ‘Why India?’ to ‘Why not India?’: PM Modi says at Assocham
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
1st Test Day 3 Live: India record lowest total, Australia need to 90 to win
1st Test Day 3 Live: India record lowest total, Australia need to 90 to win
Sonia Gandhi meets section of Congress dissenters, looks to end crisis
Sonia Gandhi meets section of Congress dissenters, looks to end crisis
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
2 TMC rebels make U-turn, swear allegiance to Mamata Banerjee
2 TMC rebels make U-turn, swear allegiance to Mamata Banerjee
Quota policy isn’t meant to deny merit: Supreme Court
Quota policy isn’t meant to deny merit: Supreme Court
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In