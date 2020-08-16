e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Gadkari expresses confidence about increasing MSME exports, creating more jobs

Gadkari expresses confidence about increasing MSME exports, creating more jobs

“Our MSME sector has a huge contribution to the development of our country. Currently, 30 per cent income of GDP growth rate comes from MSME. 48 per cent of our exports are from MSME and till date, we have created 11 crore jobs,” Gadkari said while speaking at SWAVALAMBAN e-Summit 2020 organised by ‘Lets Endorse Development’ NGO.

business Updated: Aug 16, 2020 13:19 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
The MSME minister said that the government will work for the empowerment of people from villages and make them self-reliant.
The MSME minister said that the government will work for the empowerment of people from villages and make them self-reliant. (Mohd Zakir/HT file photo)
         

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday expressed confidence that the government will increase Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) exports to 60 per cent from 48 per cent in the next 5 years and will create 5 crore jobs in the next 5 years.

“Our MSME sector has a huge contribution to the development of our country. Currently, 30 per cent income of GDP growth rate comes from MSME. 48 per cent of our exports are from MSME and till date, we have created 11 crore jobs,” Gadkari said while speaking at SWAVALAMBAN e-Summit 2020 organised by ‘Lets Endorse Development’ NGO.

“I believe and think that in the coming 5 years, we should increase it to at least 30 per cent to 50 per cent, 48 per cent to 60 per cent of exports and create 5 crore new jobs,” he said.

The minister said that unregistered enterprises need to register themselves under the Micro industry to get the benefit of MSMEs.

“Unregistered enterprises need to register themselves under the Micro industry to get the benefit of MSMEs. We are also in the process to cover small traders. We need help from NGOs to encourage such people to register,” he said.

Gadkari said that we now have to think of the alternative to those things which we import from abroad.

“Now we have to think of the alternative of those things which we import... We have to increase exports, bring foreign investment, and upgrade technology and make India super economic power,” he said.

The MSME minister said that the government will work for the empowerment of people from villages and make them self-reliant.

tags
top news
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
‘Bad precedent’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata Banerjee over I-Day event
‘Bad precedent’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata Banerjee over I-Day event
Missing for 8 months, army jawan’s body found buried under snow near LoC
Missing for 8 months, army jawan’s body found buried under snow near LoC
‘Will PM Modi quarantine himself?’ asks Sanjay Raut after head of Ram temple trust tests positive for Covid-19
‘Will PM Modi quarantine himself?’ asks Sanjay Raut after head of Ram temple trust tests positive for Covid-19
Joginder Sharma recalls why Dhoni gave him the last over in 2007 WT20 final
Joginder Sharma recalls why Dhoni gave him the last over in 2007 WT20 final
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In