Home / Business News / GDP seen dropping to 5 per cent in 2019-20, indicates Govt data

GDP seen dropping to 5 per cent in 2019-20, indicates Govt data

The decline has been mainly on account of deceleration in manufacturing sector growth, which is expected to come down to 2 per cent in 2019-20 from 6.2 per cent in the year-ago fiscal.

business Updated: Jan 07, 2020 18:17 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed to 5% in the quarter ended June.
The Indian economy is estimated to grow at 5 per cent in 2019-20 as against 6.8 per cent in the previous fiscal, according to government data.

The decline has been mainly on account of deceleration in manufacturing sector growth, which is expected to come down to 2 per cent in 2019-20 from 6.2 per cent in the year-ago fiscal, as per the first advanced estimates of the national income released by National Statistical Office(NSO) on Tuesday.

The deceleration was also witnessed in sectors like agriculture, construction and electricity, gas and water supply.

Whereas, some sector, including mining, public administration, and defence, showed minor improvement.

