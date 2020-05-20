e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Gold rises as fears for the economy loom large

Gold rises as fears for the economy loom large

Stocks markets drifted lower after a media report said the results from Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine trial, which had buoyed global stocks this week, lacked detail.

business Updated: May 20, 2020 17:56 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,749.44 per ounce by 1044 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,756 per ounce.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,749.44 per ounce by 1044 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,756 per ounce.(REUTERS)
         

Gold prices rose on Wednesday as fears of prolonged global economic weakness leapt to the fore, pushing aside premature excitement about a possible coronavirus vaccine, and prompted investors to seek safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,749.44 per ounce by 1044 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,756 per ounce.

“The situation worldwide is still tense as far as the coronavirus is concerned. The economic outlook and a lower interest rate environment and lower stock markets are helping gold prices to go higher,” Afshin Nabavi, senior vice president at precious metals trader MKS SA, said.

Stocks markets drifted lower after a media report said the results from Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine trial, which had buoyed global stocks this week, lacked detail.

The latest batch of economic readings underscored the impact on the global economy of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected almost 4.91 million people globally.

On Tuesday data showed, U.S. house-building dropped by the most on record in April and permits for future construction tumbled, intensifying fears over the deepest economic contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depression.

Gold is often used as a store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty.

In testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed was looking at extending access to the credit facilities to additional borrowers, including states with smaller populations.

“What the Fed does in the next few months will be pretty important, and certainly Powell did indicate that the rates would remain near zero for foreseeable future,” ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

FEDWATCH

The focus shifts to the Federal Open Market Committee’s April 28-29 policy meeting minutes at 1800 GMT.

Among other precious metals, palladium jumped 1.6% to $2,091.20 per ounce, silver rose 0.2% to $17.44 and platinum climbed 1.2% to $842.56.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In