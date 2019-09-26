Gold slip to Rs 37,571 per 10 gram in futures trading on profit-booking

business

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:33 IST

Gold futures traded lower by Rs 31 to Rs 37,571 per 10 gram on Thursday due to profit-booking by participants on low demand.

Gold for delivery in October was trading lower by Rs 31, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 37,571 per 10 gram in a business volume of 2,095 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold futures to profit-booking by participants at the domestic market.

Globally, the yellow metal prices firmed up 0.22 per cent to USD 1,515.60 an ounce in New York.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 12:32 IST