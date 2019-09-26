e-paper
Gold slip to Rs 37,571 per 10 gram in futures trading on profit-booking

Analysts attributed the fall in gold futures to profit-booking by participants at the domestic market.

Due to profit-booking by participants on low demand gold futures traded lower by Rs 31
Due to profit-booking by participants on low demand gold futures traded lower by Rs 31 (Reuters Photo)
         

Gold futures traded lower by Rs 31 to Rs 37,571 per 10 gram on Thursday due to profit-booking by participants on low demand.

Gold for delivery in October was trading lower by Rs 31, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 37,571 per 10 gram in a business volume of 2,095 lots.



Globally, the yellow metal prices firmed up 0.22 per cent to USD 1,515.60 an ounce in New York.

