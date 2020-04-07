e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Gold slips from four-week high as dollar, equities firm on coronavirus slowdown

Gold slips from four-week high as dollar, equities firm on coronavirus slowdown

India’s gold imports plunged more than 73% year-on-year in March to their lowest in 6-1/2 years as record domestic prices and the coronavirus lockdown to curb the outbreak squeezed retail demand.

business Updated: Apr 07, 2020 07:56 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
A 12.630 gram gold bar, the third one owned by Deutsche Bundesbank, sits on display in the German national gold reserve exhibition inside the Deutsche Bundesbank in Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday, April 13, 2018.
A 12.630 gram gold bar, the third one owned by Deutsche Bundesbank, sits on display in the German national gold reserve exhibition inside the Deutsche Bundesbank in Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday, April 13, 2018. (Bloomberg)
         

Gold prices eased from a four-week high on Tuesday, as the U S dollar and global equities strengthened on signs of a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,657.67 per ounce, as of 0110 GMT, after rising to a four-week high earlier in the session. The metal climbed 2.8% on Monday.

* U.S. gold futures rose 1.7% to $1,723.

* The dollar was holding close to a near two-week high scaled in the previous session. [USD/]

* Asian markets looked poised on Tuesday to attempt another day of gains after stocks rallied on signs of easing coronavirus deaths, as oil prices resumed their decline on doubts about a potential Saudi-Russian pact to cut output.

* Central banks have been turning to quantitative easing (QE), or large-scale purchases of government bonds and other financial assets to pump money into the economy.

* The Federal Reserve on Monday moved to bolster a new small-business lending program by allowing banks to turn those loans over to the U.S. central bank for cash, easing concerns among banks about getting stuck holding the low interest loans.

* A near total closure of U.S. businesses as authorities try to control the spread of the virus could make U.S. economic data unreliable in the coming months and harder to get a clearer picture of the severity of the recession caused by the virus.

* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged on Monday to roll out an unprecedented economic stimulus package, equal to 20% of economic output, as his government vowed to take “all steps” to battle the deepening fallout from the coronavirus.

* The virus is the European Union’s biggest ever challenge and member-states must show greater solidarity so that the bloc can emerge stronger from the economic crisis unleashed by the pandemic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

* Meanwhile, India’s gold imports plunged more than 73% year-on-year in March to their lowest in 6-1/2 years as record domestic prices and a lockdown to curb the outbreak squeezed retail demand, a government source said on Monday.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.54% to 984.26 tonnes on Monday.

* Palladium rose 0.8% to $2,172.53 per ounce, while platinum was steady at $735.26.

* Silver edged up 0.1% to $14.99 an ounce, having touched a more than three-week high earlier in the session.

tags
top news
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Coronavirus case count to guide India’s lockdown future
Coronavirus case count to guide India’s lockdown future
UK PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU as coronavirus symptoms ‘worsen’
UK PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU as coronavirus symptoms ‘worsen’
Delhi government steps up fight to contain coronavirus in 7 zones
Delhi government steps up fight to contain coronavirus in 7 zones
‘Animal trials for the Covid-19 vaccine will be critical’: Krishna Ella
‘Animal trials for the Covid-19 vaccine will be critical’: Krishna Ella
Covid-19: ‘Greatly respected’ Indian doctor dies in UK
Covid-19: ‘Greatly respected’ Indian doctor dies in UK
Covid-19 update: States to get 500,000 rapid antibody test kits this week
Covid-19 update: States to get 500,000 rapid antibody test kits this week
Cracker bursting breaks spell of good air in Delhi
Cracker bursting breaks spell of good air in Delhi
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

business news