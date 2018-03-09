Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein prepares to exit as soon as year-end: Reports

Lloyd Blankfein is preparing to step down as Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s chief executive as soon as the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Wall Street bank is not looking beyond its two co-presidents, Harvey Schwartz and David Solomon, to replace Blankfein, the report said.

The timing of any moves could still change, and Blankfein is firmly in control of his exit, the Journal said.

Blankfein, 63, will retire ahead of or early in Goldman’s 150th anniversary year in 2019, the report added.

Blankfein was named Goldman’s CEO in June 2006 after Henry “Hank” Paulson quit to become US Treasury Secretary.

Goldman’s shares were up 1.5% on Friday morning.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.