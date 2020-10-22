e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Govt fixes calculation ceiling for non-productivity linked bonus at Rs 7,000

Govt fixes calculation ceiling for non-productivity linked bonus at Rs 7,000

“The quantum of Non-PLB will be worked out on the basis of emoluments/calculation ceiling whichever is lower,” the Department of Expenditure said in its office memorandum.

business Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 22:21 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
Non-PLB or ad-hoc bonus, which is given to non-gazetted central government employees, will benefit 13.70 lakh staff and will cost Rs 946 crore to exchequer.
Non-PLB or ad-hoc bonus, which is given to non-gazetted central government employees, will benefit 13.70 lakh staff and will cost Rs 946 crore to exchequer.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
         

The finance ministry has fixed the calculation ceiling for computing non-productivity linked bonus (ad hoc bonus) for central government employees at Rs 7,000, implying that an employee will be entitled to a maximum bonus of Rs 6,908.

“The quantum of Non-PLB will be worked out on the basis of emoluments/calculation ceiling whichever is lower,” the Department of Expenditure said in its office memorandum.

Giving an illustration, the memorandum said that given the calculation ceiling of monthly emoluments of Rs 7,000 (where actual average emoluments exceed Rs 7,000), the non-productivity linked bonus (Non-PLB) for 30 days would work out to be Rs 6,908.

The office memorandum issued by the Expenditure Department said the President of India has granted non-productivity linked bonus (ad-hoc) bonus equivalent to 30-days emoluments for the accounting year 2019-20 to the central government employees in Group ‘C’ and all non-gazette employees in Group ‘B’ who are not covered by any productivity linked bonus scheme.

“The calculation ceiling for payment of ad-hoc bonus under these orders shall be monthly emoluments of Rs 7,000...,” it said.

Employees of Central para-military forces and armed forces would be eligible for this ad-hoc bonus, the Department said. Only those employees who were in service as on March 31, 2020, and have rendered at least 6 months of continuous service during the year 2019-20 will be eligible for payment under this order. The Cabinet had on Wednesday decided to give Rs 3,737 crore bonus to 30.67 lakh central government employees to encourage spending during the festive season and add to demand in the economy. It included productivity linked bonus to 16.9 lakh non-gazetted employees of commercial establishments like Railways, Post, Defence, EPFO, ESIC, among others, having financial implications of Rs 2,791 crore.

Non-PLB or ad-hoc bonus, which is given to non-gazetted central government employees, will benefit 13.70 lakh staff and will cost Rs 946 crore to exchequer.

tags
top news
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Tax raids at Congress’ Patna office, Rs 8 lakh recovered from car: Report
Tax raids at Congress’ Patna office, Rs 8 lakh recovered from car: Report
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH: Pandey keeps Sunrisers Hyderabad, gets half-century
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH: Pandey keeps Sunrisers Hyderabad, gets half-century
States promise free Covid-19 vaccine after BJP’s poll promise in Bihar
States promise free Covid-19 vaccine after BJP’s poll promise in Bihar
Just like Swine Flu, Covid-19 may see spike during winter: AIIMS director
Just like Swine Flu, Covid-19 may see spike during winter: AIIMS director
Onion prices continue to remain high at Rs 80-120 per kg across states
Onion prices continue to remain high at Rs 80-120 per kg across states
#BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy
#BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM ModiIPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs SRHChirag PaswanCovid vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In