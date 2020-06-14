e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Health insurance claims not contestable after 8-year of premium payment: Irdai

Health insurance claims not contestable after 8-year of premium payment: Irdai

On claim settlement, Irdai said the insurance company should settle or reject a claim, as the case may be, within 30 days from the date of receipt of last necessary document.

business Updated: Jun 14, 2020 15:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
In the case of delay in the payment of a claim, the company will be liable to pay interest to the policyholder from the date of receipt of last necessary document to the date of payment of claim at a rate 2 per cent above the bank rate.
In the case of delay in the payment of a claim, the company will be liable to pay interest to the policyholder from the date of receipt of last necessary document to the date of payment of claim at a rate 2 per cent above the bank rate.(iStock photo)
         

Health insurance companies will not be allowed to contest claims once the premium has been paid for a continuous period of eight years, regulator Irdai said in a fresh set of guidelines.

Irdai said the objective of the guidelines is to standardise the general terms and clauses incorporated in indemnity based health insurance (excluding personal accident and domestic/overseas travel) products by simplifying the wordings of general terms and clauses of the policy contracts and ensure uniformity across the industry.

“All policy contracts of the existing health insurance products that are not in compliance with these guidelines shall be modified as and when they are due for renewal from April 1, 2021 onwards.

“After completion of eight continuous years under the policy no look back to be applied...After expiry of moratorium period (of eight years) no health insurance claim shall be contestable except for proven fraud and permanent exclusions specified in the policy contract,” Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai) said.

The policies will, however be subject to all limits, sub-limits, co-payments, deductibles as per the policy contract.

This period of eight years is called as moratorium period. The moratorium would be applicable for the sums insured of the first policy and subsequently completion of 8 continuous years would be applicable from date of enhancement of sums insured only on the enhanced limits, the regulator said in the guidelines on ‘Standardization of General Terms and Clauses in Health Insurance Policy Contracts’.

On claim settlement, Irdai said the insurance company should settle or reject a claim, as the case may be, within 30 days from the date of receipt of last necessary document.

In the case of delay in the payment of a claim, the company will be liable to pay interest to the policyholder from the date of receipt of last necessary document to the date of payment of claim at a rate 2 per cent above the bank rate.

It also said the policy will become void and all premium paid will be forfeited to the company in the event of misrepresentation, misdescription or non-disclosure of any material fact by the policyholder.

On portability, the guidelines said the insured person will have the option to port the policy to other insurers by applying to such insurer to port the entire policy along with all the members of the family, if any, at least 45 days before, but not earlier than 60 days from the policy renewal date.

If such person is presently covered and has been continuously covered without any lapses under any health insurance policy with an Indian general/ health insurer, the proposed insured person will get the accrued continuity benefits in waiting periods.

tags
top news
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging at home, he was 34
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging at home, he was 34
In ‘extremely productive’ meeting, Shah chalks out Covid-19 plan for Delhi
In ‘extremely productive’ meeting, Shah chalks out Covid-19 plan for Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
‘Fate of J&K will change’: In Rajnath Singh’s address, a hint on PoK
‘Fate of J&K will change’: In Rajnath Singh’s address, a hint on PoK
‘Election Bihar’s favourite topic, not virus’: Prashant Kishor jabs Nitish
‘Election Bihar’s favourite topic, not virus’: Prashant Kishor jabs Nitish
Odisha woman drags 100-yr-old mother on cot to bank to withdraw pension
Odisha woman drags 100-yr-old mother on cot to bank to withdraw pension
China wants to resolve dispute via talks, India not a weak nation anymore: Rajnath Singh
China wants to resolve dispute via talks, India not a weak nation anymore: Rajnath Singh
Covid cure found, claims Ramdev’s Patanjali: ‘100% effective in clinical study’
Covid cure found, claims Ramdev’s Patanjali: ‘100% effective in clinical study’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In