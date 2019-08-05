How to manage your financial debt

business

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:41 IST

If you are going through a financial stress or are unable to manage your financial debt, the first steps should be to have a conversation about it. According to financial planners, most people are ashamed to talk about their money mistakes and find it uncomfortable to talk about them. Here’s what you should do if you are in financial distress:

Talk about your money mistake

If you have not made the right money decisions in your life, remember that you are not alone. “From businessmen to salaried individuals, you can have financial stress or get into debt. If the breadwinner of the house has taken a loan or have financial issues, they are not usually open to talk about. One of the main reasons they don’t want to share information is because they don’t want to let anyone know that they have made a mistake. You need to talk about the mistakes to get the mental stress out,” Mrin Agarwal, financial educator and founder of Finsafe India.

Start paying off your debt

If you have taken too many loans, you don’t need to panic. You can begin by writing down the details of all the loans that you have to repay, along with the amount and the interest rate. “If you have taken a lot of debt, start by repaying the loan with highest interest rate first,” said Agarwal. If you don’t have enough income flow to repay the loans, either look for ways to increase your income or to sell off your existing assets. “In one case to pay off the debt, we put any savings possible in liquid funds through systematic investment plan which was redeemed at regular intervals to pay off the debt,” said Priya Sunder, director, PeakAlpha Investment Services.

Cut down expenses

Another way is to cut down your expenses till you pay off the debt. “You need to keep a check on your expenses till the time you can reduce the debt,” said Agarwal. Debt compromises your mental peace. “You keep hopping jobs assuming your earning is not enough. Because you are not able to get mental peace, you are not able to do your job well. It is a cycle to get out. In your 20s to 30s you need to be careful about your finances,” said Sunder.

You need to save enough so that you can accumulate some money. Once you are out of debt you can go back to your regular lifestyle. However, to reach that stage you will have to sacrifice a bit.

Don’t be afraid to talk about your money mistakes. With some money management help you can get out of your financial distress.

