e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Huawei appeals against 5G network ban in Sweden

Huawei appeals against 5G network ban in Sweden

Sweden last month banned Huawei and peer ZTE from its 5G network, joining other European nations that have restricted the role of Chinese suppliers on security grounds.

business Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 16:12 IST
Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Stockholm
European governments have been tightening controls on Chinese companies building 5G networks following diplomatic pressure from Washington, which alleges Huawei equipment could be used by Beijing for spying
European governments have been tightening controls on Chinese companies building 5G networks following diplomatic pressure from Washington, which alleges Huawei equipment could be used by Beijing for spying(REUTERS)
         

Huawei has appealed against Sweden’s decision to exclude the Chinese telecoms equipment maker from 5G networks, the Swedish telecoms regulator PTS said on Friday.

“What happens now is we will send the appeal to the administrative court of Stockholm. After that, they will handle this case,” a PTS spokesman said.

Sweden last month banned Huawei and peer ZTE from its 5G network, joining other European nations that have restricted the role of Chinese suppliers on security grounds.

“We think the decision that has been taken is not good for customers nor for Sweden in general,” Kenneth Fredriksen, Huawei’s Executive Vice President, Central East Europe and Nordic Region, told Reuters.

“We therefore want a Swedish court to look at if the decision has been taken through a proper process and according to the law.”

European governments have been tightening controls on Chinese companies building 5G networks following diplomatic pressure from Washington, which alleges Huawei equipment could be used by Beijing for spying. Huawei has repeatedly denied being a national security risk.

PTS has given companies taking part in 5G spectrum auctions until Jan. 1, 2025 to remove Huawei and ZTE equipment from their existing infrastructure and core functions.

The auctions are expected to start next week, and to benefit Huawei’s Nordic rivals, Nokia and Ericsson.

tags
top news
Biden needs to win 1 more state to reach 270 electoral votes, become US prez
Biden needs to win 1 more state to reach 270 electoral votes, become US prez
India to help countries enhance capacity for delivery of Covid-19 vaccines: Foreign secretary
India to help countries enhance capacity for delivery of Covid-19 vaccines: Foreign secretary
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
India, Philippines to boost defence cooperation, information-sharing to fight terror
India, Philippines to boost defence cooperation, information-sharing to fight terror
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
WhatsApp Pay now available for India users. Here’s how it will work
WhatsApp Pay now available for India users. Here’s how it will work
‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on China tension
‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on China tension
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In