IMI to hold its ninth annual Conventus conclave from September 18-20

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 15:22 IST

To learn about strategies of various organisations in the current scenario of Covid-19, the Indian Management Institute (IMI) will hold the ninth edition of its Annual Management Conclave, Conventus ’20, from September 18-20.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and the various constraints that come with it, the event will take place virtually.

The theme of the three-day conclave is ‘Survival and Growth in the VUCA world: Adaptability, Agility and Sustainability.’ The event will witness participation from over 50 industry stalwarts and practitioners as speakers from the domain of HR, Analytics, Economics, Finance, Marketing, Strategy, Operations, CSR, Entrepreneurship and Hospitality.

‘VUCA’ here stands for volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous, which is how the world finds itself today.

Mr Sudhir Sethi, MD and CEO, Chiratae Ventures, will be the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony. A total of 10 summits, each with its own sub-theme, will take place during the conclave.

The speakers at the conclave will be: Mrs Kornica Ganguly, Director and Head of Talent Managanement, Cipla; Mr Sandeep Batra, Senior VP and head HR, Landmark Group; Mr Debabrat Mishra, Partner, Deloitte; Mr Raj Shamani, Founder Shamani Industries; Mr Anish Agarwal, Director-Data and analytics, Natwest group-RBS; Dr Sheetal Jain, Founder and CEO, Luxe Analytics; Dr Sanjaya Baru, Policy Analyst, Former Media Advisor to the Indian PM; Mr Sushant Dayal, Head of Marketing, Amway; Mr Brish Bhan Vaidya, Head Supply Chian, Uber; Ms Mayuri Misra, Head of Projects, Project Echo; Mr Ankur Parsai, Team Leader, Hyatt Regency; and Dr Rabi Mishra, Former Executive Director, RBI; to name a few.

ICMI New Delhi has also announced its association with some of its sponsors: Multimind Creations, Punjab National Bank, Tribe Concept, InnovatorsBay Techno, Cumbia Sports Wear, The Vanca, Superior Wire Co, and Sengage.

About IMI New Delhi

International Management Institute New Delhi was established in 1981 in collaboration with IMI Geneva (now, IMD Lausanne). It is ranked ninth overall and fourth among private B-schools in the country by the Outlook magazine, and 13th overall by Business Today.

IMI is also India’s first corporate-sponsored Business School with sponsorship from corporate houses like RPG Enterprises, Nestle, ITC, SAIL, Tata Chemicals etc. Besides this, it has international linkages with bodies like World Bank, UNDP, ILO, UNCTAD etc.

It is also one of the impanelled institutes of the Ministry of External Affairs for ITEC/SCAAP under which it gets the executive MBA students from various Afro-Asian countries for its 15-month Executive Post Graduate Program in Management.