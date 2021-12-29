Income tax return: Here’s how ‘Jhatpat Processing’ will help you file your return

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 15:10 IST

The income tax department has introduced a new initiative Jhatpat Processing to make the process of filing returns easier for taxpayers. The I-T department has asked taxpayers not to wait and file returns as early as possible ahead of the December 31 deadline for income tax return (ITR) filing for individuals.

According to the I-T department, the Jhatpat Processing feature will help individuals file their tax returns seamlessly. It has shared the procedure to file the return under the Jhatpat Processing, which has been started for ITR1 and ITR4, on YouTube. “Introducing Jhatpat Processing! File Karo Jhat Se, Processing Hogi Pat Se. Processing started for ITR-1 & 4,” the income tax department has tweeted.

The last date for filing income tax for taxpayers, who do not require an audit, is December 31, 2020, and the date for those who need audit is January 31, 2021. The income tax department extended the due date twice from July 31 and October 31, 2020, respectively amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The I-T department said on Tuesday that around 43.7 million income tax returns for fiscal 2019-20 or assessment year 2020-21 have been filed till December 28. This includes more than 24.4 million taxpayers filing ITR-1, over 956.4 million filing ITR-4, over 531.2 million ITR-3 and over 323 million filing ITR-2. “Over 4.37 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 28th of December, 2020. Hope you have filed yours too! If not filed as yet, don’t wait. File your #ITR for AY 2020-21 TODAY!” the income tax department tweeted.

Here’s who can avail the facility:

1. Assessees whose ITR is verified

2. Taxpayers whose bank account is pre-validated

3. Assessees who have no arrears to pay

4. Individuals who have no income discrepancy

6. And those who have no TDS or challan mismatch can use the new feature