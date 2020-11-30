e-paper
India markets closed on Monday for public holiday

India markets closed on Monday for public holiday

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.14% lower at 12,968.95 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed down 0.25% at 44,149.72 on Friday.

business Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 09:54 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.
India’s currency, debt and equity markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. The financial markets will resume trading on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 5.911%, while the rupee settled at 74.05 to the dollar.

