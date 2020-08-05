e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / India’s Bharti Airtel partners with Amazon to grow cloud business

India’s Bharti Airtel partners with Amazon to grow cloud business

Airtel Cloud currently provides data centre and cloud services to companies and governments via different partnerships.

business Updated: Aug 05, 2020 17:23 IST
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi.
A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi. (REUTERS)
         

Bharti Airtel Ltd and Amazon Web Services (AWS) will join forces to develop the Indian telecoms firm’s cloud business, allowing it to offer a wider range of products to its enterprise clients, the two companies said on Wednesday.

Airtel Cloud currently provides data centre and cloud services to companies and governments via different partnerships.

“AWS with the depth and breadth of our platform, and Airtel with its deep reach and expertise and focus, I think together we can build a set of really differentiated cloud products and go serve customers at scale in India,” Puneet Chandok, President, India and South Asia at Amazon Internet Services told a virtual news conference.

New products could include data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and security services among others, the two companies said.

The public cloud services market in India is expected to be worth $7.1 billion in 2024, up from $3.4 billion this year, according to tech researcher International Data Corp.

The tie up with Bharti will offer Amazon’s web services business direct access to the Indian firm’s more than 2,500 large enterprise customers and over a million emerging businesses.

Airtel customers will get sales and support from both companies. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

tags
top news
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
Imran Khan’s new ‘political map’ will backfire on Pakistan. Here is why
Imran Khan’s new ‘political map’ will backfire on Pakistan. Here is why
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
‘India’s move in J&K illegal’: China on one year of Article 370 abrogation
‘India’s move in J&K illegal’: China on one year of Article 370 abrogation
‘Most powerful ever to rip through Beirut’: Death toll reaches at least 100
‘Most powerful ever to rip through Beirut’: Death toll reaches at least 100
Local train services, BEST buses hit hard as heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Thane
Local train services, BEST buses hit hard as heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Thane
India crosses two crore Covid tests, more than six lakh daily tests on last two days
India crosses two crore Covid tests, more than six lakh daily tests on last two days
Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi
Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In