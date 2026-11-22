Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index of 237 – in the 'poor' category – at 9 am, official data showed. The relative humidity was recorded at 96 per cent at 8.30 am. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO) more

Of the 54 monitoring stations, 36 recorded 'poor' AQI, while five were in the 'very poor' category, according to the Sameer app developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

IGNOU-Maidan Garhi recorded the highest AQI at 377, followed by Uttam Nagar at 340.

On the weather front, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, slightly down from 12.2 degrees recorded on Saturday, and about the same as the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office has forecast clear skies, with maximum temperature expected to touch 27 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 96 per cent at 8.30 am.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between zero and 50 as 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.

Delhi's AQI remained 'poor' on Saturday, settling at 265, showing a gradual improvement over the last three days. The AQI fell from 280 on November 19 to 270 on November 20 and further to 265 on Saturday.