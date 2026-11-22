Aries: Two of Wands and Ace of Swords with The Empress This week encourages you to think beyond your current circumstances and make confident plans. A moment of clarity could help you recognize which direction deserves your attention. The Empress brings growth, creativity, and abundance, suggesting that an idea or personal goal could flourish when nurtured with patience. Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Ritual: Write down an important goal and visualize making progress.

Tip: Make decisions based on your long-term vision.

Crystal Remedy: Green Aventurine, Clear Quartz, Citrine

Taurus : Six of Swords and Nine of Pentacles with Five of Pentacles You may be moving away from stress and toward greater independence this week. The Nine of Pentacles highlights self-sufficiency and the rewards of hard work. However, the Five of Pentacles asks you to be mindful of financial worries or insecurity. Appreciate your progress and remember that asking for support is not a weakness.

Lucky Colour: Soft Gold

Lucky Ritual: Organize your wallet or workspace with a fresh mindset.

Tip: Appreciate your achievements while planning for greater security.

Crystal Remedy: Tiger's Eye, Smoky Quartz, Green Jade

Gemini : Four of Swords and Page of Swords with Page of Wands This week begins with a need for rest, but fresh curiosity and inspiration may soon return. You could receive interesting information, explore a new subject, or feel motivated to pursue an exciting idea. The two Pages encourage learning and experimentation. Recharge before acting, and let curiosity guide you toward new possibilities.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Ritual: Spend a few quiet minutes journaling before starting an important task.

Tip: Stay curious, but verify information before making decisions.

Crystal Remedy: Blue Apatite, Fluorite, Carnelian

Cancer : The Emperor and Nine of Cups with Page of Wands This week offers stability, satisfaction, and fresh inspiration. The Emperor suggests that discipline will help you take control of an important situation. The Nine of Cups brings emotional fulfillment, while the Page of Wands encourages you to explore new opportunities. Balance responsibility with enthusiasm and allow yourself to enjoy your progress.

Lucky Colour: Coral

Lucky Ritual: Light a candle and write down three things you are grateful for.

Tip: Stay organized without losing your enthusiasm for new experiences.

Crystal Remedy: Carnelian, Moonstone, Sunstone

Leo : The Emperor and Nine of Cups with Ten of Pentacles This is a promising week for building stability and enjoying the rewards of your efforts. The Emperor highlights leadership and discipline, while the Nine of Cups brings satisfaction. The Ten of Pentacles emphasizes family, long-term security, and financial foundations. You may feel encouraged to make decisions that support lasting success. Focus on what you want to build over time.

Lucky Colour: Royal Purple

Lucky Ritual: Tidy your home or workspace to encourage a sense of stability.

Tip: Use your confidence to make thoughtful long-term plans.

Crystal Remedy: Pyrite, Garnet, Black Tourmaline

Virgo : Eight of Wands and Ace of Wands with Ten of Cups Momentum could pick up considerably this week. Messages, developments, or unexpected opportunities may bring movement to an area that has felt quiet. The Ace of Wands adds fresh motivation, while the Ten of Cups highlights happiness and supportive relationships. Stay open to positive developments and give your personal life as much attention as your ambitions.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Ritual: Set an exciting intention and take one small step toward it.

Tip: Act on promising opportunities while maintaining work-life balance.

Crystal Remedy: Orange Calcite, Rose Quartz, Sunstone

Libra : Queen of Wands and Seven of Wands with Knight of Swords This week asks you to step into your confidence and defend your priorities. The Queen of Wands encourages boldness, while the Seven of Wands suggests you may need to stand your ground. The Knight of Swords brings fast-moving developments and direct conversations. Be courageous, but avoid reacting impulsively. Combine confidence with thoughtful communication.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Lucky Ritual: Repeat an affirmation about your confidence and abilities.

Tip: Choose your battles carefully and think before responding under pressure.

Crystal Remedy: Red Jasper, Black Spinel, Lapis Lazuli

Scorpio : Knight of Cups, The Hierophant, Queen of Cups Emotional connections and deeper commitments may become important this week. The Knight of Cups brings romance and heartfelt gestures, while The Hierophant highlights meaningful commitments and shared values. The Queen of Cups encourages compassion and emotional maturity. You may strengthen a relationship through honest communication or gain a clearer understanding of your feelings.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes meditating on emotional balance and gratitude.

Tip: Let intuition guide you, but keep expectations grounded.

Crystal Remedy: Rhodonite, Amethyst, Blue Lace Agate

Sagittarius : Two of Pentacles and Two of Cups with Two of Swords This week may bring a need to balance responsibilities with emotional commitments. The Two of Cups highlights partnership and understanding, while the Two of Pentacles suggests competing priorities. The Two of Swords points to a decision requiring careful thought. Avoid postponing important conversations. Give yourself time to understand what matters most.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Ritual: Identify two areas of life that need more balance.

Tip: Communicate openly instead of trying to manage everything alone.

Crystal Remedy: Amazonite, Rhodonite, Sodalite

Capricorn : Justice and Death with Six of Cups A period of reassessment and transformation may unfold this week. Justice encourages fairness and decisions based on facts, while Death signals the closing of an old chapter. The Six of Cups may bring memories or familiar people into focus. Learn from previous experiences without feeling obligated to repeat them. Choose the path that supports your growth.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue

Lucky Ritual: Write down something from the past you are ready to release.

Tip: Make fair decisions and allow outdated situations to come to a close.

Crystal Remedy: Labradorite, Black Obsidian, Blue Kyanite

Aquarius : Six of Pentacles and Three of Wands with Five of Wands This week highlights generosity, future planning, and competing interests. The Six of Pentacles encourages balanced exchanges, while the Three of Wands asks you to consider bigger possibilities. The Five of Wands suggests disagreements or competition may arise. Don't let minor conflicts distract you from your long-term direction. Clear priorities can help you make progress.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Ritual: Share your time or knowledge with someone who needs support.

Tip: Focus on constructive competition and avoid unnecessary arguments.

Crystal Remedy: Labradorite, Hematite, Blue Chalcedony

Pisces : Ace of Cups and The Devil with Seven of Pentacles This week may bring powerful emotional experiences and an opportunity to examine your attachments. The Ace of Cups signals renewal and affection, while The Devil asks you to recognize patterns that may limit your growth. The Seven of Pentacles reminds you that meaningful results take time. Nurture healthy connections and invest your energy wisely.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Ritual: Spend a few moments near water, setting an intention for emotional renewal.

Tip: Be patient with your progress and recognize which attachments support you.

Crystal Remedy: Prehnite, Lepidolite, Moss Agate

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)