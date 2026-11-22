An emerging trend in Mumbai’s luxury property market is seeing ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) move beyond buying individual apartments or office units to acquiring entire residential towers and commercial floors. While one buyer may be looking for the privacy and exclusivity of a private mansion, another may see an entire office floor as a long-term investment, a future workplace or a source of rental income. Mumbai's luxury property market is witnessing a growing trend of ultra-rich buyers acquiring entire residential towers and commercial floors rather than individual apartments or office units. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Gemini-generated photo) more

The latest transactions underline this growing appetite for large-format real estate acquisitions. Angel One founder Dinesh Thakkar is set to acquire a G+7-storey tower at Embassy Terrazza in Mumbai’s Juhu for approximately ₹711 crore. Named ‘Angelus’, the tower spans around 63,000 sq ft and offers sea views, privacy and exclusivity, while retaining access to the amenities and security of a luxury gated development.

On the commercial front, investor Mukul Agrawal has purchased approximately 20,000 sq ft of office space for ₹163.08 crore in Lodha Developers’ under-construction commercial project in Worli. The transactions, registered on November 6, involve two office units occupying the entire 46th floor of the 60-storey Lodha Promina tower. The units are proposed to be combined, with the purchases made in the names of Param Capital and Param Capital Research Pvt. Ltd, sources said.

While the two transactions are different in nature, they point to a common thread: affluent buyers are increasingly looking at real estate beyond the conventional purchase of individual homes or office units. For some, it is about creating a private, customised living space; for others, it is about portfolio diversification, rental yields and long-term capital appreciation.

A private mansion within a luxury development The purchase of an entire residential tower in Mumbai reflects a niche but emerging preference among India's wealthiest buyers: the desire to own an independent, large-format residence without giving up the conveniences of a luxury gated development.

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For a buyer seeking privacy and exclusivity, acquiring several floors or an entire low-rise tower can be akin to owning a multi-storey mansion. It offers the flexibility to create expansive living spaces, accommodate an extended family, provide separate areas for guests and staff, and customise the interiors to personal preferences. At the same time, residents continue to enjoy shared amenities, security and maintenance services.

Mumbai's land constraints make this proposition particularly attractive. Standalone bungalows and low-density properties with sea views in prime neighbourhoods are increasingly difficult to acquire and often command extraordinary prices. An entire tower within a luxury development can offer a middle ground: the scale and privacy of a private estate, combined with the infrastructure and services of a premium residential project.

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The trend is not entirely new. In 2013 and 2017, late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala acquired all 12 apartments in Ridgeway Apartments at Malabar Hill for a combined ₹371 crore before demolishing the building to construct a private family residence. In 2024, Rekha Jhunjhunwala reportedly bought almost all the units in a Malabar Hill building, partly to protect the Arabian Sea view from her residence.

Similarly, Uday Kotak and his family have acquired all 22 apartments in Shiv Sagar Building in Worli for more than ₹400 crore. In the latest transactions, the family bought 10 additional sea-facing apartments for over ₹200 crore, with one transaction recorded at ₹2.89 lakh per sq ft, according to property registration documents.

Commercial real estate: Investment, self-use and diversification The motivation behind buying an entire commercial floor can be quite different. High-net-worth individuals increasingly view commercial property as an alternative asset class, particularly after booking profits in equity markets and looking to diversify their portfolios.

Established business districts such as Worli, Andheri, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and areas around Mumbai airport attract such buyers because of their location, occupier demand and relatively limited availability of premium office assets. An investor may acquire an office floor, lease it to a corporate occupier and benefit from rental income as well as potential capital appreciation, say real estate experts

For others, the purchase is driven by self-use. Business owners, stockbrokers, and family offices may prefer to own their premises rather than pay rent over the long term. Ownership also gives them greater control over the property while retaining the option to lease or sell it in the future, they said.

Such acquisitions are often made through corporate entities, turning the property into a company asset rather than a personal holding. In established commercial corridors, a strong occupier market can also make the asset easier to monetise when the owner decides to exit.

The performance of REITs and high-quality commercial assets has further strengthened investor interest. Rental growth, steady occupier demand and capital value appreciation have encouraged HNIs and family offices to consider commercial real estate alongside residential property and equity investments, said experts.

Why Worli continues to attract investors Vivek Rathi, national director – research, Knight Frank India, said Worli continues to attract investor interest, supported by healthy occupier demand, limited availability of quality office space and infrastructure development.

Office rentals in the micro-market are currently in the range of ₹325-350 per sq ft per month, registering annual growth of around 7-8%, while vacancy levels remain low at approximately 2%, he said.

"With limited fresh supply entering the micro-market, these conditions continue to support rental growth and sustain investor interest in premium commercial assets. This is particularly relevant for HNIs, family offices and other private investors looking to gain exposure to income-generating commercial real estate," Rathi said.

He added that proximity to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Coastal Road, along with planned connectivity through the Worli-Sewri Elevated Corridor, is expected to improve access to key business districts across Mumbai. Its position within an established commercial precinct and proximity to premium residential catchments further strengthen its long-term appeal to occupiers and investors.