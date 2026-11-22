A real can of soup costs just a couple of dollars at the supermarket, yet Andy Warhol’s 1962 depiction of one just commanded more than $9 million at auction. Created in casein and graphite on linen, Warhol’s “Campbell’s Soup Can (Turkey Noodle)” sold at Christie’s in New York on November 19. Coming from the prestigious Sonnabend Collection Foundation, the 64-year-old Pop Art masterpiece drew intense bidding. Andy Warhol’s ‘Campbell's Soup Can (Turkey Noodle)’. (X/@ChristiesInc) more

“Andy Warhol’s ‘Campbell's Soup Can (Turkey Noodle)’ sold for US$9,026,000 in our Rockefeller Center saleroom last night,” wrote auction house Christie’s in a social media post.

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The auction house added, “This work is one of the most important examples of early Pop, painted in 1962 during the year Warhol first unveiled his soup cans and changed the course of contemporary art. Unlike his later silkscreened canvases, the soup variety — in this case ‘Turkey Noodle’ — has been hand-painted, marking an important step in Warhol's artistic evolution.”

The post continued, “A gift to Warhol’s friend, the photographer Edward Wallowitch, it later entered the collection of Ileana and Michael Sonnabend and was then on long-term loan to the Baltimore Museum of Art. Most recently, ‘Campbell's Soup Can (Turkey Noodle)’ has been on display at The Sonnabend Collection Mantova, and its sale will support the Sonnabend Collection Foundation.”

A video of the auction shows the piece opening at $4 million. Within seconds, however, the bidding war begins, and the hammer falls at just over $7 million, with the auctioneer confirming the sale.

The painting fetched over $9 million in total after adding the buyer’s premium, the additional commission charged by the auction house directly to the winning bidder. The hammer price was over $7 million.