Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the state scaled down its tree-plantation drive this year amid acute water shortages caused by extreme drought across several districts. Tree plantation drive scaled down amid severe drought in Maharashtra: Fadnavis more

Speaking at an event alongside spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Saturday, he said that 80-90 per cent of rural Maharashtra was facing drought and a severe water crisis.

"We have a plan to plant 300 crore trees in five years. This year, we have scaled it down because of water scarcity. But planting trees on farmland is very important," he said.

Planting trees on farmland would help retain soil and recharge groundwater, the chief minister said.

Fadnavis said the state was experiencing an extreme drought, with rainfall averaging just 15-20 per cent of normal, resulting in reservoirs and water storage facilities drying up.

The government has declared over 310 of the 358 talukas in the state drought-hit.

It has set a target of creating or rejuvenating 35 lakh water conservation structures by May 2027 under the third phase of the Jalyukt Shivar scheme, he said.

"Some structures will be rejuvenated, while new water conservation structures will also be created. We will also plant trees around these structures," he said.

Fadnavis said that although Maharashtra is blessed with the Western Ghats, nearly 52 per cent of its geographical area is drought-prone, making water and soil conservation essential for the state.

After the Jalyukt Shivar scheme was launched in 2014, water conservation structures were created in 25,000 villages, with tree plantation undertaken around them.

The government has now launched the third phase of the scheme, he said.

Responding to Sadhguru's suggestion that trees should also be planted along farm boundaries, Fadnavis said the government would incorporate the proposal into the new phase.

He also said the government would work with the spiritual leader's Isha Foundation, which has been collaborating with the state on tree plantation and water recharge structures.

Sadhguru said tree-based agriculture had helped increase farmers' incomes in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka by 300-800 per cent over six to eight years, while also improving soil organic content.

He said that simply planting large numbers of trees would not be enough and that scientific planning was necessary to ensure the benefits of tree-based agriculture.

Fadnavis said the state would seek to benefit from the Isha Foundation's experience and practices, adding that the government would facilitate discussions between the foundation's team and the minister or officials concerned.

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