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New Zealand woman swallows fork while trying to induce vomiting, forcing doctors to operate
Calling it “fairly impressive,” a New Zealand surgeon operated to remove a full-sized dinner fork from a 27-year-old woman’s stomach.
Doctors at a New Zealand hospital were left stunned when a 27-year-old woman arrived at the emergency department claiming she had accidentally swallowed a full-sized dinner fork. An X-ray at Waikato Hospital quickly confirmed the utensil was sitting intact inside her stomach.
Auckland University medical surgery senior lecturer Dr Jesse Fischer told the New Zealand Herald that the woman said she accidentally swallowed the fork while trying to induce vomiting. However, it is unclear why she was trying to do so.
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“It’s not abundantly clear why she used a fork, and that’s all the information we were given,” Fischer told the outlet.
The doctor added, “I understand it happened in a social situation at the time, but I don’t know why she needed to vomit or whether it was a party trick. She had no documented history of an eating disorder or psychiatric illness.”
After the woman approached the medical facility, the doctors took an X-ray of her stomach and found a full dinner-sized fork inside her.
Fischer said it is not uncommon for people to swallow things but most of them have psychiatric issues. The doctor clarified that was not the case with this woman. “We had a very well patient with a fork in their stomach.”
While doctors often allow small swallowed items to pass through the digestive system, larger items may require surgical intervention because they pose too great a risk.
Talking about the woman who swallowed the fork, Fischer said, “It’s fairly impressive it managed to get in there in the first place.”
Initially, the doctors tried to pull the fork out through her mouth twice. However, after the attempts failed, surgery became the last option.
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Recalling the surgery and the patient's health, Fischer said, “She then went home two days after the procedure and could return to a normal diet,” adding, “It was a very uncomplicated recovery.”
The doctor firmly advised people against swallowing foreign objects.