Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Aug 26, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Aug 26, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Aug 26, 2020 09:14 IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Aug 26, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Aug 26, 2020
         

The spot gold price today(Rs. 51360.0) is lower than this week's average of Rs. 51757.14 by 0.77%. The price was also higher than yesterday's value of Rs. 51350.0.

The spot gold prices in India(Rs.51360.0) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1927.9) saw a drop of 0.03%.

Gold and other precious metals on Aug 26, 2020

In global markets, gold prices showed downtrend today after a stable previous session. Spot gold fell by 0.03% to $1927.9 per Troy ounce. This price level is 2.29% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1972.0). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.57% to $26.4 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.11% to $929.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 51130.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 194.29. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 51360.0 . 

MCX Gold on Aug 26, 2020

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.38% to Rs. 51130.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.87% or about Rs. 194.29 per 10 gram. On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.97% or Rs. 625.05 per kg to the price level of Rs. 64438.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 51360.0) increased by Rs. 194.29 from yesterday (Rs. 51350.0), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $0.5 to $1927.9 value today. MCX future price saw an increase of Rs. 194.29 and value of Rs. 51130.0 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Aug 26, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to Rs. 74.3 as compared to previous close of Rs. 74.2. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

