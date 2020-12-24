Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Dec 24, 2020

business

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 10:34 IST

The spot gold price today(Rs. 49780) is lower than this week's average of Rs. 49901.43 by 0.24%. The price was also higher than yesterday's value of Rs. 49770.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is Rs. 49780 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.11%. The global spot price is $1874.3.

Gold and other precious metals on Dec 24, 2020

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.11% to $1874.3 per Troy ounce. This price level is 1.94% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1838.0). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.9% to $25.8 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.39% to $1021.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 49837 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 49780 .

MCX Gold on Dec 24, 2020

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.19% to Rs. 50858.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.29% or about Rs. 96.63 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 67535 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 49780) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 49770), along with global spot prices growth of $1.0 to $1874.3 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 49837.

Currency Exchange Rate on Dec 24, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.