Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Jul 23, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Jul 23, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Jul 23, 2020 17:09 IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Jul 23, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Jul 23, 2020(REUTERS)
         

Spot gold prices in India(Rs.50200.0) have increased since yesterday(Rs.49700.0). Also, it was above the average gold price observed this month (Rs.49061.0).

The Indian spot gold price as of today is Rs.50200.0 which grew by 1.01%; the rate was higher than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.56%. The global spot price is $1883.0.

 

Gold and other precious metals on Jul 23, 2020

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1883.0 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.56%, which was 1.33% in the previous session. This price level is 4.87 % lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1791.3). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.51 % to $22.9 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.59 % to $931.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 50589.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 480.6. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50200.0 .

 

MCX Gold on Jul 23, 2020

On MCX, June gold futures prices in India jumped 0.95 % to Rs.50589.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.12 % or about Rs.480.6 per 10 gram. On MCX, May silver futures grew nearly 1.12 % or Rs.693.04 per kg to the price level of Rs.61879.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 50200.0) increased by Rs. 480.6 from yesterday (Rs. 49700.0), along with global spot prices growth of $ 10.52 to $ 1883.0 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of Rs. 480.6 and value of Rs. 50589.0 as of today.

 

Currency Exchange Rate on Jul 23, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to Rs. 74.8 as compared to previous close of Rs. 74.6. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold’s rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

