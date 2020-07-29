Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Jul 29, 2020

business

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 07:40 IST

Spot gold prices in India(Rs. 51760.0) have increased since yesterday(Rs. 51650.0). Also, it was above the average gold price observed this week (Rs. 50817.14) by 1.86%.

The spot gold prices in India(Rs.51760.0) witnessed a growth of 0.21%, despite global gold prices($1956.8) saw a drop of 0.14%.

Gold and other precious metals on Jul 29, 2020

In global markets, gold prices moved lower today after an uptick in the previous session. Spot gold fell by 0.14% to $1956.8 per Troy ounce. This price level is 7.09% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1818.2). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.15% to $24.4 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.21% to $951.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 52731.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 511.49. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 51760.0 .

MCX Gold on Jul 29, 2020

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.97% to Rs. 52731.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 2.17% or about Rs. 511.49 per 10 gram. On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.78% or Rs.507.58 per kg to the price level of Rs. 65074.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 51760.0) increased by Rs. 511.49 from yesterday (Rs. 51650.0), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $2.0 to $1956.8 value today. MCX future price saw an increase of Rs. 511.49 and value of Rs. 52731.0 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Jul 29, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to Rs. 74.9 as compared to previous close of Rs. 74.8. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.