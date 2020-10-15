e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Indian stock indexes swing as earnings season gets underway

Indian stock indexes swing as earnings season gets underway

The S&P BSE Sensex was little changed at 40,789.64 as of 9:50 a.m. in Mumbai, after swinging between gains and losses of as much as 0.6%. The measure completed its best run of gains since 2007 on Wednesday.

business Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 17:02 IST
Bloomberg|Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Bloomberg|Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Bloomberg
The yield on the 10-year government bond was steady at 5.9%. The rupee was also a little changed at 73.3100 per dollar.
The yield on the 10-year government bond was steady at 5.9%. The rupee was also a little changed at 73.3100 per dollar.(REUTERS)
         

India’s stock benchmark fluctuated as investors weighed the quality of local earnings and fading chances of a U.S. stimulus deal before next month’s election.

The S&P BSE Sensex was little changed at 40,789.64 as of 9:50 a.m. in Mumbai, after swinging between gains and losses of as much as 0.6%. The measure completed its best run of gains since 2007 on Wednesday. The National Stock Exchange(NSE) Nifty 50 Index was also flat after seesawing earlier today. Most stocks in Asia declined, with a region wide gauge losing 0.8%.

The market will be “volatile because valuations have moved above long-term average multiples,” Shibani Kurian, head of equity research at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co., said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Sensex is trading at 21 times estimated earnings, which is two standard deviations above its five-year average.

As earnings season gathers pace, two of the three Nifty 50 firms that have reported so far missed analyst estimates for their quarterly results. Infosys Ltd rose as much as 4.3% after it beat profit expectations on Wednesday and raised its annual revenue forecast.

On the macro front, the monthly trade report is due later today. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are close to erasing year-to-date losses, supported by inflows of about $1.1 billion into Indian equities from foreign buyers this month.

The yield on the 10-year government bond was steady at 5.9%. The rupee was also a little changed at 73.3100 per dollar.

tags
top news
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
Healthy young people may have to wait till 2022 for Covid-19 vaccine: WHO
Healthy young people may have to wait till 2022 for Covid-19 vaccine: WHO
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Oxford scientists develop 5-minute Covid-19 antigen test
Oxford scientists develop 5-minute Covid-19 antigen test
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
‘Staying in denial won’t help’: Kejriwal on Javadekar’s Delhi pollution claim
‘Staying in denial won’t help’: Kejriwal on Javadekar’s Delhi pollution claim
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In