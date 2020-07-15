e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Infosys beats profit estimates on large deal wins

Infosys beats profit estimates on large deal wins

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 39.87 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

business Updated: Jul 15, 2020 16:54 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bengaluru, Karnataka
An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore.
An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore.(Reuters file photo)
         

India’s Infosys Ltd on Wednesday reported a stronger-than-expected profit for the June quarter, as the software services firm managed to secure large deals from clients during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bengaluru-based company’s net profit climbed to 42.33 billion rupees ($563.8 million) from 37.98 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 39.87 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose 8.5% to 236.65 billion rupees.

tags
top news
‘India and EU share universal values like democracy’: PM at India-EU Summit
‘India and EU share universal values like democracy’: PM at India-EU Summit
‘Come back to home in Jaipur’: Congress again reaches out to Sachin Pilot
‘Come back to home in Jaipur’: Congress again reaches out to Sachin Pilot
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
EC Ashok Lavasa may leave poll body, join Asian Development Bank
EC Ashok Lavasa may leave poll body, join Asian Development Bank
On border row, China says military talks with India made further progress
On border row, China says military talks with India made further progress
‘Have proof’: Gehlot claims after Pilot denied plotting against party
‘Have proof’: Gehlot claims after Pilot denied plotting against party
Google-Jio partnership to 5G in India: Top announcements from Reliance AGM
Google-Jio partnership to 5G in India: Top announcements from Reliance AGM
Bihar businessman buys land on the moon, find out how much it cost 
Bihar businessman buys land on the moon, find out how much it cost 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In