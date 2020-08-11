e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Insurer ICICI Lombard in  talks  to  buy  Bharti  AXA

Insurer ICICI Lombard in  talks  to  buy  Bharti  AXA

ICICI Lombard, which has an 8.4% market share and is owned 51.89% by ICICI Bank Ltd, underwrote a gross premium of Rs 3,302.19 crore in the June quarter, 5.3% less than the same period last year.

business Updated: Aug 11, 2020 05:18 IST
Anirudh Laskar
Anirudh Laskar
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Both companies are negotiating the valuation of Bharti AXA, the people said, requesting anonymity. Photo by Pradeep Gaur/Mint.
Both companies are negotiating the valuation of Bharti AXA, the people said, requesting anonymity. Photo by Pradeep Gaur/Mint.
         

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd, India’s largest private non-life insurer, is in advanced discussions to acquire Bharti AXA General Insurance Co. Ltd and merge the insurance assets of the two companies, said two people aware of the talks.

Both companies are negotiating the valuation of Bharti AXA, the people said, requesting anonymity.

ICICI Lombard, which has an 8.4% market share and is owned 51.89% by ICICI Bank Ltd, underwrote a gross premium of Rs 3,302.19 crore in the June quarter, 5.3% less than the same period last year. This was, however, in line with a weakness in the overall industry. Bharti AXA General, in comparison, recorded a 12% year-on-year drop in gross premium to Rs 508.93 crore during the quarter.

The acquisition plans come at a time when the general insurance industry is reeling due to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic slowdown.

The existing 25 general insurers (excluding standalone health insurers) saw a 6% drop in premium in the June quarter due to a steep slowdown in sales of non-life policies in the wake of a prolonged lockdown that led to a temporary halt in most commercial activities.

“The two companies are still in discussion and the plan is that ICICI Lombard will acquire the entire stake of both Bharti Enterprises and AXA. Bharti AXA has a much smaller business, but the two companies are willing for the merger. The pricing has not been finalised yet,” said the first person.

Bharti Enterprises currently owns 51% in Bharti AXA General, while its France-based JV partner AXA has 49%.

To be sure, Bharti Enterprises has been trying to exit its financial services business since long. In 2016, Bharti’s talks with Reliance Industries Ltd to sell its 74% stake at the time in Bharti AXA Life Insurance and Bharti AXA General Insurance were inconclusive.

“There are two more general insurance companies with whom ICICI Lombard is in talks with for similar acquisitions,” said the first person.

According to industry estimates, Bharti AXA has a market value of about ₹2,800 crore. ICICI Lombard is valued at ₹62,827 crore. Emails sent to ICICI Lombard and Bharti Axa General remained unanswered.

tags
top news
Supreme Court to hear 6 BSP MLAs’ transfer plea today
Supreme Court to hear 6 BSP MLAs’ transfer plea today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
The many rebellions of Congress leaders
The many rebellions of Congress leaders
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
More Covid patients in Delhi hospitals after two-week lull
More Covid patients in Delhi hospitals after two-week lull
Centre should take steps to undo economic disruption: Manmohan Singh
Centre should take steps to undo economic disruption: Manmohan Singh
Delhi BJP will announce new team soon; women to get bigger roles
Delhi BJP will announce new team soon; women to get bigger roles
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In