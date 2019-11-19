e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

IT companies may shed 30,000-40,000 mid-level staff: Mohandas Pai

The former Chief Financial Officer of IT major Infosys Ltd termed these job losses as once-in-five-years normal phenomenon with maturing of the industry.

business Updated: Nov 19, 2019 00:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
Mohandas Pai said India’s information technology services companies may shed 30,000 to 40,000 middle-level employees this year.
Mohandas Pai said India’s information technology services companies may shed 30,000 to 40,000 middle-level employees this year. (Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)
         

India’s information technology services companies may shed 30,000 to 40,000 middle-level employees this year as growth slows down, IT industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai said Monday.

The former Chief Financial Officer of IT major Infosys Ltd termed these job losses as once-in-five-years normal phenomenon with maturing of the industry.

“As in all sectors in the West, in India too when a sector matures so many people will be there in the middle level who will not be adding value to the salary they get,” Pai told PTI.

Promotions are okay when companies are growing fast but when it slows down, people getting fat salaries will aggregate at the higher level, prompting companies to periodically reset their pyramids, and shedding people, he said.

“It’s going to happen again and again and again every five years,” said Pai, Chairman of Aarin Capital and Manipal Global Education Services.

“Nobody is entitled to a fat salary and high-paying job unless you perform, right? You have to deliver value”.

“All across industry, may be 30,000 to 40,000 in a year...,” he said when asked about the number of middle-level staff who would lose their jobs.

But Pai said about 80 per cent of those who lose jobs would have employment opportunities in industries in general if they are specialists.

tags
top news
4 soldiers, two civilian porters killed as avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
4 soldiers, two civilian porters killed as avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
‘His zeal is making our planet a better place’: PM Modi on Bill Gates
‘His zeal is making our planet a better place’: PM Modi on Bill Gates
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

Business News