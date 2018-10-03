James Bond’s favourite, Aston Martin to be listed on London Stock Exchange at £4.33bn

Luxury British sports car manufacturer Aston Martin will float on the London stock market Wednesday with a valuation of £4.33 billion.

The car brand, favoured by fictional spy James Bond 007, said in a statement that it has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at £19 per share, in the middle of its previously stated range.

“Today’s listing on the London Stock Exchange represents a historic milestone,” said president and chief executive Andy Palmer.

“We are delighted by the positive response we have received from investors across the world and are very pleased to welcome our new shareholders to the register.

“We are excited about the momentum across the company and are fully focused on continuing to deliver our exciting growth strategy.”

Aston Martin -- whose top-end cars are cherished by Hollywood actors, global sports stars and British royalty -- is selling 25 percent of its share capital or 57 million shares.

The vehicles have a long-running association with James Bond, having made their debut in 1964 film “Goldfinger” and more recently in 2015’s “Spectre”.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 12:58 IST