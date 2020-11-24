e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Karvy Stock Broking expelled from NSE, declared defaulter

Karvy Stock Broking expelled from NSE, declared defaulter

The move effective from November 23, was taken as the broker failed to comply with NSE guidelines, it added.

business Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 14:00 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Mumabi
The move effective from November 23, was taken as the broker failed to comply with NSE guidelines.
The move effective from November 23, was taken as the broker failed to comply with NSE guidelines.(Mint Archives)
         

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has declared Karvy Stock Broking as a defaulter for non-compliance with the regulatory provisions of the bourse.

In addition, Karvy Stock Broking has been expelled from the membership of the exchange, the NSE said in a circular.

The move effective from November 23, was taken as the broker failed to comply with NSE guidelines, it added.

Under the guidelines, stock brokers are required to fulfill their obligations and should not involve in any misconduct, or unprofessional conduct among others.

Earlier, Karvy had unauthorisedly transferred securities of clients into its demat accounts by misusing the PoAs (Power of Attorney) given by its clients.

In November 2019, the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had barred Karvy from taking new brokerage clients after it was found that the brokerage firm had allegedly misused clients’ securities to the tune of more than Rs 2,000 crore. The firm misused client collateral for its own trades.

Besides, Karvy was disabled (trading rights withdrawn) by the NSE in December 2019. PTI SP DRR DRR

tags
top news
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall on Wednesday evening, Tamil Nadu braces for storm
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall on Wednesday evening, Tamil Nadu braces for storm
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Karvy Stock Broking expelled from NSE, declared defaulter
Karvy Stock Broking expelled from NSE, declared defaulter
Non-performing loans in banking sector to rise in next 12-18 months: Report
Non-performing loans in banking sector to rise in next 12-18 months: Report
Allahabad HC cancels case against Muslim man by wife’s parents
Allahabad HC cancels case against Muslim man by wife’s parents
Mumbai international airport sees surge in traffic from West Asia, Europe
Mumbai international airport sees surge in traffic from West Asia, Europe
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In