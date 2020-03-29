e-paper
Home / Business News / Labour Ministry allows EPF withdrawal amid Covid-19 lockdown

Labour Ministry allows EPF withdrawal amid Covid-19 lockdown

The ministry has issued a notification in this regard on March 28, 2020 to amend the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme 1952, a labour ministry statement said.

business Updated: Mar 29, 2020 14:27 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
In its communication, the Employees Provident Fund Organization has stated that officers and staff must process claims of EPF subscribers promptly so that relief reaches the worker and his/her family to help them fight with COVID-19.
The labour ministry has allowed over 6 crore subscribes of retirement fund body EPFO to withdraw an amount not exceeding their three months basic pay and dearness allowance from their EPF account in view of the lockdown to fight COVID-19.

The decision is taken in view of lockdown across the country to fight COVID-19.

The notification permitted non-refundable withdrawal not exceeding the basic wages and dearness allowance for three months or up to 75 per cent of the amount standing to the credit of their EPF account, which ever is less, the ministry said.

The COVID-19 has been declared pandemic and therefore employees working in establishments and factories across entire India, who are members of the EPF Scheme, 1952 are eligible for the benefits of non-refundable advance.

A sub-para (3) under para 68L has been inserted in the EPF scheme, 1952.

The amended Employees Provident Fund (Amendment) scheme, 2020 has come into force from March 28.

Following the notification, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued directions to its field offices for promptly processing any applications received from members to help them fight the situation.

In its communication, the EPFO has stated that officers and staff must process claims of EPF subscribers promptly so that relief reaches the worker and his/her family to help them fight with COVID-19.

