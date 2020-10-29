e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Larsen and Toubro: Revival still a work in progress

Larsen and Toubro: Revival still a work in progress

The construction company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs5,520 crore, more than double the Rs2,527 crore it posted a year ago.

business Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 07:57 IST
Mint, Mumbai
Larsen and Toubro is one of the largest construction and infrastructure development companies in the country.
Larsen and Toubro is one of the largest construction and infrastructure development companies in the country.(Mint File Photo)
         

Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T), the country’s largest infrastructure and construction conglomerate, said it expects the pandemic to cast a long shadow on its business.

After reporting a 12% drop in revenue to Rs31,000 crore in the fiscal second quarter, L&T shied away from giving a definite outlook for the year. Its senior management said it is still playing catch-up with last year’s numbers.

“The second quarter has been a road to revival from the depths of Q1,” R. Shankar Raman, whole-time director and chief financial officer of L&T, said.

The construction company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs5,520 crore, more than double the Rs2,527 crore it posted a year ago.

tags
top news
What Mike Pompeo’s attack on China tells us about India’s new approach
What Mike Pompeo’s attack on China tells us about India’s new approach
‘We don’t believe in abandoning allies’, says BJP chief JP Nadda
‘We don’t believe in abandoning allies’, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Generational shift in Bihar’s political arena?
Generational shift in Bihar’s political arena?
Social distancing goes for a toss at Delhi’s markets in festive season
Social distancing goes for a toss at Delhi’s markets in festive season
Pfizer says Covid-19 vaccine may yet be possible in 2020
Pfizer says Covid-19 vaccine may yet be possible in 2020
India extends $1 bn credit line to Central Asian countries for priority projects
India extends $1 bn credit line to Central Asian countries for priority projects
Covid update: Aarogya Setu clarification; Sputnik V India trials; Delhi spike
Covid update: Aarogya Setu clarification; Sputnik V India trials; Delhi spike
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In