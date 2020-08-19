e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / LIC clocks a sharp 40% jump in premium incomes

LIC clocks a sharp 40% jump in premium incomes

Given continuing curbs, LIC has shifted focus to fewer but bigger policies, which are being sold at 50% higher size than in the last fiscal year, managing director Vipin Anand said.

business Updated: Aug 19, 2020 07:09 IST
Anirudh Laskar
Anirudh Laskar
Mint, Mumbai
LIC witnessed negative growth in new business in the first quarter .
LIC witnessed negative growth in new business in the first quarter .(Hemant Mishra/Mint Photo )
         

After a dismal first quarter, Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) clocked a sharp 40% month-on-month growth in individual premiums in July and August, led by a jump in the sales of big-ticket pension and term assurance plans.

LIC witnessed negative growth in new business in the first quarter as its agents could not meet customers due to the lockdown restrictions.

Given continuing curbs, LIC has shifted focus to fewer but bigger policies, which are being sold at 50% higher size than in the last fiscal year, managing director Vipin Anand said in an interview. With assets of more than Rs34 lakh crore, LIC is India’s largest life insurer. “Apart from high net-worth individuals (HNIs) who are buying big-ticket policies, customers belonging to the middle class too are now buying policies with Rs12-15 lakh sum assured, which was earlier at around Rs7-10 lakh,” Anand said, adding even people close to retirement are buying large pension products.

tags
top news
Democrats nominate Joe Biden as candidate for US Presidential Elections 2020
Democrats nominate Joe Biden as candidate for US Presidential Elections 2020
Curbs at rallies, booths likely in first Covid-19 polls
Curbs at rallies, booths likely in first Covid-19 polls
Mild Covid-19 cases can produce strong T cell response: Study
Mild Covid-19 cases can produce strong T cell response: Study
Cancer cases could increase by 12% in next 5 years: ICMR
Cancer cases could increase by 12% in next 5 years: ICMR
New immunity insights a boost against Covid-19
New immunity insights a boost against Covid-19
Top navy officials set for 3-day conference amid border row with China
Top navy officials set for 3-day conference amid border row with China
Delhi wakes up to heavy rainfall
Delhi wakes up to heavy rainfall
Covid update: Dharavi model in Philippines; Australia to manufacture vaccine
Covid update: Dharavi model in Philippines; Australia to manufacture vaccine
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In