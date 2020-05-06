e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / London stocks dip as coronavirus damage mounts

London stocks dip as coronavirus damage mounts

ITV, Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, fell 0.8% after saying ad revenue plunged 42% in April and that it could not issue a forecast for the rest of the year.

business Updated: May 06, 2020 13:16 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
The domestically focussed midcap index dipped 0.2%.
The domestically focussed midcap index dipped 0.2%.(AP file photo. Representative image )
         

UK stocks slipped on Wednesday as another round of gloomy quarterly earnings reports underlined the business damage from the Covid-19 pandemic, with investors also wary of growing U.S-China tensions over the origin of the coronavirus.

ITV, Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, fell 0.8% after saying ad revenue plunged 42% in April and that it could not issue a forecast for the rest of the year.

The FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, with oil majors BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc tracking a slide in oil prices. The domestically focussed midcap index dipped 0.2%.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 kicked off May on a dour note last week following a strong rebound in April, as investors feared the halt in business activity due to sweeping lockdown measures had pushed the global economy into a deep recession.

Medical products maker Smith+Nephew said sales in April nearly halved as more patients delayed elective surgeries such as hip replacements. Its shares rose 0.2% in early trading.

On the bright side, a 1.7% gain for AstraZeneca Plc boosted the healthcare index as the drugmaker won U.S. approval for its treatment to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalisation for heart failure in certain patients.

tags
top news
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders officials to overhaul drug regulatory system
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders officials to overhaul drug regulatory system
‘What after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt
‘What after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
After Covid-19, US now battles murder hornets which threaten humans too
After Covid-19, US now battles murder hornets which threaten humans too
Here is how much tax you pay on petrol and diesel in India
Here is how much tax you pay on petrol and diesel in India
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news