Mohit Gupta joins Zomato as CEO - Food Delivery

Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato on Tuesday said Mohit Gupta, former MakeMyTrip chief operating officer – online, has joined the company as CEO of the food delivery business.

Mohit has over 20 years of experience, of which he has spent the last decade building and running market leading travel e-commerce business in India, Zomato said in a statement.

Gupta has played a key role in building out the marketing function, the successful IPO, leadership in Holidays business and mobile first approach at MakeMyTrip, the statement said.