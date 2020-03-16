e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / Moody’s upgrades Yes Bank rating by a notch; outlook positive

Moody’s upgrades Yes Bank rating by a notch; outlook positive

Earlier in the day, Yes Bank announced that seven banks led by SBI have invested Rs 10,000 crore, boosting its core capital.

business Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
The central bank had superseded Yes Bank board on April 5 and placed it under an administrator.
The central bank had superseded Yes Bank board on April 5 and placed it under an administrator.(Bloomberg)
         

Acting quickly on the fast evolving capital position under the RBI-mandated restructuring of Yes Bank, rating agency Moody’s on Monday upgraded its ratings with a positive outlook.

Earlier in the day, Yes Bank announced that seven banks led by SBI have invested Rs 10,000 crore, boosting its core capital, Later, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said if need be the central bank would give additional capital support to the crippled lender.

The central bank had superseded Yes Bank board on April 5 and placed it under an administrator.

“We today upgraded Yes Bank long-term foreign currency issuer and foreign currency senior unsecured MTN programme ratings to Caa1 from Caa3 and (P)Caa1 from (P)Caa3 respectively,” Moody’s Investors Service said in a late evening statement.

Accordingly, the credit outlook has also been changed to positive from negative.

‘Caa’ ratings are below investment grade.

tags
top news
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
First coronavirus positive case reported in Gurugram
First coronavirus positive case reported in Gurugram
Covid-19 LIVE: Scientists give 1st shot of experimental vaccine in US
Covid-19 LIVE: Scientists give 1st shot of experimental vaccine in US
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
Rajya Sabha polls on March 26: What’s at stake for BJP, Congress, others?
Rajya Sabha polls on March 26: What’s at stake for BJP, Congress, others?
trending topics
Yes BankRana KapoorSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

business news